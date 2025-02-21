Top Energy Stocks To Research – February 21st

Tesla, Broadcom, Celsius, GE Vernova, and Constellation Energy are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in producing, transporting, or refining energy. This sector can include companies that deal with oil, gas, coal, renewable energy sources and more. Investing in energy stocks implies owning shares in businesses operating within this industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $15.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.57. 35,755,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,251,727. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.41 on Friday, hitting $219.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,037,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,096,316. Broadcom has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 179.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,252,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,696,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.78.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $28.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.16. 2,994,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.56. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.16.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ CEG traded down $26.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.57. 2,705,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,752. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.13.

