Top Defense Stocks To Research – February 18th

Analog Devices, Citigroup, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Cadence Design Systems, and Moderna are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are stocks of companies involved in the production and manufacturing of military equipment, technology, and services for national defense purposes. These companies typically serve government agencies and defense organizations and can include manufacturers of weapons, aircraft, communication systems, and other defense-related products. Investing in defense stocks is often believed to provide a degree of stability and potential growth based on government spending on defense and security. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.61 on Tuesday, reaching $220.22. 7,391,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.56.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. 17,897,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,855,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $159.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.93.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $184.73. 6,923,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,768,750. The firm has a market cap of $138.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.94.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $428.35. 2,812,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.88.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $209.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,972. General Electric has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.67.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.24 on Tuesday, reaching $300.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,249. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.80.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,950,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056,006. Moderna has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

