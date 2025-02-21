Top Cannabis Stocks To Watch Now – February 21st

Tilray, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Indivior, Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares of companies mainly engaged in the growing, distribution, and selling of cannabis and its related products. They represent an ownership interest in such companies and serve as a viable investment opportunity in the burgeoning marijuana industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,385,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,614,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.07. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,502,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $255.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.86. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ ACB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $323.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.56 and a beta of 1.84. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 766,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,837. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -219.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Indivior has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,408. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 67,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.94. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $81.90.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

