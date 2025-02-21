Toast (NYSE:TOST) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. Toast has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

