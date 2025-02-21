Title: Good Times Restaurants Announces Senior Management Transition

In a recent development at Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM), Donald L. Stack, who served as the Senior Vice President of Operations for the Good Times brand, has chosen to resign from his role in the company. The resignation will come into effect on May 31, 2025.

Stack joined the company in a senior operational role, contributing significantly to the overall growth and development of the Good Times brand. As per the information provided, his decision to part ways with the company was not induced by any disagreement over the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Following Stack’s departure, his responsibilities will be distributed between Ryan M. Zink, the current CEO of the company, and Craig Soto, a Regional Manager with Good Times who has been appointed as the Director of Operations, a newly created position in the company.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. is a Nevada-registered company. It is primarily engaged in the development, operation, franchising, and conceptualization of premium quick-service restaurants and casual dining. It’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the trading symbol GTIM.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

