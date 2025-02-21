Timonier Family Office LTD. Invests $363,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Timonier Family Office LTD. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $609,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $113.15 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $121.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

