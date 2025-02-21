The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Ira Liran Sells 1,723 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) Director Ira Liran sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $68,954.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,519,411.58. This represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ira Liran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 14th, Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $810,816.45.
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Ira Liran sold 300 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $12,006.00.
- On Thursday, December 19th, Ira Liran sold 30,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $1,067,400.00.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Shares of COCO stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on COCO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.