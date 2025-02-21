The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 231212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
The RMR Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
The RMR Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.
