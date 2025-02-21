The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 231212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

The RMR Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $573.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The RMR Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 825,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 238,360 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 450,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 321,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

