The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 339,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $642.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $610.78 and a 200-day moving average of $556.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.26 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. This represents a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

