The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of GUT opened at $5.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
