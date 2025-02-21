The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 214,367 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,554 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock opened at $180.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.32.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

