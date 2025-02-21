Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1559 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tgs Asa Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 7,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15.
