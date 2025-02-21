Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1559 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tgs Asa Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Tgs Asa stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 7,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

About Tgs Asa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.