Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $203.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

