Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Erik Phelps Sells 61,582 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Phelps sold 61,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $5,071,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,668.80. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Phelps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Erik Phelps sold 5,934 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $400,960.38.

Tempus AI Stock Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ:TEM traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEM. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

