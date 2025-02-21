Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CAO Sells $66,969.66 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $66,969.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,920.34. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tempus AI Trading Down 10.5 %
TEM stock traded down $8.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,409,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 141,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempus AI by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
