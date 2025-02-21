Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $165.62 and last traded at $169.33, with a volume of 537805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

