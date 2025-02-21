TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.06.

CAR.UN opened at C$40.20 on Tuesday. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$39.23 and a 52 week high of C$56.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.63, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

