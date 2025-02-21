Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TANH opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. Tantech has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 4.38% of Tantech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

