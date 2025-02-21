Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.220-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tanger Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 181,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.91. Tanger has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $37.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Tanger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 126.44%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Featured Articles

