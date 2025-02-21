Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,893,000 after buying an additional 265,205 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $215,865.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,237.60. This represents a 10.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 1,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.98, for a total value of $661,690.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,386,166.90. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and sold 23,064 shares valued at $8,157,322. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.7 %

CW stock opened at $330.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $234.37 and a 12 month high of $393.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

