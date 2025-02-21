Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 262 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 2.6 %

ExlService stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

