Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $51.69 Million Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight accounts for about 2.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $51,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.36 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.35 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

