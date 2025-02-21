Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. Talkspace updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Talkspace Price Performance

Shares of TALK stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $555.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk raised Talkspace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

