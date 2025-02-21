Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 450,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 609,477 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TBLA

Taboola.com Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 183,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.