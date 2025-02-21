Suncoast Equity Management Sells 64 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Suncoast Equity Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 84,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $394.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.77 and a 200 day moving average of $397.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.