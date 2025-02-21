StockNews.com Upgrades Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

MSI stock opened at $434.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $321.99 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.47. The firm has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

