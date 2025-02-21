StockNews.com Upgrades Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Strong-Buy

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. The trade was a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Exelixis by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

