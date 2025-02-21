StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Trading Up 0.5 %

FLNT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25. Fluent has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluent by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 216,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

