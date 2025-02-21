StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.54. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 83.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

