StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

