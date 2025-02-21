StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,394.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.66. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
