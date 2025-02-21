Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Guidewire Software stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 582.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,979,036.40. This represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 177,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,660. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,820,145 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

