Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.71 and its 200 day moving average is $246.47. Insulet has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Insulet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

