Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Step One Clothing’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Step One Clothing Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $236.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Step One Clothing Company Profile

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

