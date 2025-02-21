Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Standard Chartered had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Standard Chartered Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SCBFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

