Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.78 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 166120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.54.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

