Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.21. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

