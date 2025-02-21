SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 54,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 31,207 shares.The stock last traded at $84.87 and had previously closed at $84.82.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $575.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,853,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

