SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

