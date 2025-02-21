SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 307,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $74,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $187.05 and a one year high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.