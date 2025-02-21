SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $270.69 and last traded at $270.52, with a volume of 4149293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.29.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

