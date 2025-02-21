Space Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Alphabet, Boeing, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to shares in companies that are engaged in space-related industries, such as satellite communication, asteroid mining, space tourism, or spacecraft manufacturing. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure in the growing space industry sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,123,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,968,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.48. 4,440,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.17. 1,629,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $491.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.04.

