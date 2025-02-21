S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 3.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.23.

SPGI stock opened at $536.21 on Friday.

SPGI stock opened at $536.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $509.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.



