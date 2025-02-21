Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 907412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SEI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61.

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.