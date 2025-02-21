Small Cap Stocks To Watch Now – February 18th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, and Scantech AI Systems are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These stocks are considered to have high growth potential but also higher volatility and risk compared to larger companies. Investors interested in small cap stocks often seek opportunities for significant returns over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.41. 34,018,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,433,613. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 14,232,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

Scantech AI Systems (STAI)

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is a leading provider of advanced artificial intelligence-based security screening solutions. ScanTech AI Systems Inc. is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

NASDAQ:STAI traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 147,216,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,595. Scantech AI Systems has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

