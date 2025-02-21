Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) Insider Acquires C$20,460.00 in Stock

Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Macdonald bought 1,023,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,460.00.

Slam Exploration Price Performance

SXL stock remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 603,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Slam Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Slam Exploration alerts:

Slam Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metal, and rare earth metals. The company's flagship project is the Menneval gold project that consists of various mineral claims covering an area of 12,450 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.