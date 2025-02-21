Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) Insider Acquires C$20,460.00 in Stock

Slam Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Macdonald bought 1,023,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$20,460.00.
Slam Exploration Price Performance
SXL stock remained flat at C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 603,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Slam Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Slam Exploration Company Profile
