Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Silver Spruce Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
