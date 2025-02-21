Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Outlook for GLDD Earnings

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $584.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

