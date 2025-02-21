Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.55. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 2,208,427 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. HSBC downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,541,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

