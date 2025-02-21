Shrub (SHRUB) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Shrub (SHRUB) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Shrub has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Shrub has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $1.82 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shrub alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,462.57 or 0.99792553 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97,842.26 or 0.99163863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Shrub

Shrub’s launch date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. The official website for Shrub is shrub.io.

Buying and Selling Shrub

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00623744 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,660,113.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shrub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shrub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.